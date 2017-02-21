Campaign for Change unearths Queensland’s best and brightest social innovators

An app challenging age discrimination and a series of video stories to celebrate the lives of Indigenous men have taken out the 2017 Wesley Mission Queensland Campaign for Change initiative.

In a tightly contested field of five finalists, Kate Perry from Ipswich, and Dean Gibson from Brisbane’s north have each been awarded a $25 000 grant to kick-start their own social change initiative.

Ms Perry’s winning idea for social change is to challenge age discrimination by providing older Australians an online place to share their experiences.

“The Wiserr Network will connect those rich in knowledge with those in need of know-how through entrepreneurship, employment, mentorship and volunteering opportunities,” she said.

“My aim is to turn age discrimination on its head and bring generations together to share skills, appreciate one another and add value.