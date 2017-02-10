Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week. Check back in every Friday to see the latest wrap up of religious news that made us think and reflect.

Christian theme park gets Maoists seeing red

The Guardian reports on a Christian theme park in Changsha, the city where Mao Zedong reportedly “converted” to communism, which has angered neo-Maoists who see it as a cultural invasion and want the church’s cross replace with a red star.

The theme park will feature a church designed to resemble Noah’s Ark.

Christians and feminists want to flush away Obama’s toilet mandate

Fox News reports on an alliance between the radical Women’s Liberation Front and the Family Policy Alliance (a partner of the Christian group Focus on the Family) to oppose former President Barack Obama’s transgender bathroom mandate.

The mandate entailed public schools allowing “anyone who identified as transgender to use the bathroom of their choice” or risk losing federal funding.

A spokesperson for the Women’s Liberation Front said it is “unfair that men who identify as female get the same benefits as women under Title IX”.

UN globalists block Christian solidarity

The Daily Mail covers news of Britain’s plans to fight the United Nations after the globalist organisation denied accreditation to U.K.-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide, which promotes religious freedom in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Britain’s deputy ambassador Peter Wilson said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

Clean undies a must-have for Valentines’ Day

Probono Australia puts the spotlight on Sydney’s Wayside Chapel and its’ Valentines’ Day appeal for new underwear for the homeless and those dealing with addiction and mental health issues.

With Valentines’ Day and its focus on love, the church sees the donation of an essential item like clean underwear as a profound act of love for somebody who has been living on the street.

“We find that people who’ve hit rock bottom, often the thing that turns them around isn’t a counselling session or a deep and meaningful or a lecture or a program even, it’s often some little act,” says Rev Graham Long. “And it can be just a cup of coffee given generously or a clean pair of undies for when you hop out of your shower.”