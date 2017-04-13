(Good) Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week.

Palms wave in glee as Jesus visits the Quay

Insights covers a special appearance of Jesus (well, an actor playing him) at Circular Quay to commemorate Palm Sunday. Wesley Mission congregation members, supporters, volunteers and staff gathered in the iconic Sydney district to wave palm fronts and sing praises, much to the surprise of tourists and families.

Wesley Mission Superintendent Rev Keith Garner said the event was a significant and important public witness to the people of Sydney.

I pity the fool … who doesn’t pray

Fox News profiles pop-culture icon Mr T and how his Christian faith has kept him going through personal hardships.

The star of The A-Team is currently appearing on the American version of Dancing with the Stars and will donate his salary from the hit reality-TV show to help kids at various children’s hospitals.

Speaking on his battle with T-cell lymphoma he remarked, “My faith was tested like Job … Mr T been to chemo, Mr T been to radiation, hair fall out … but he’s back. Now I can give hope when I go to the hospital, see the sick kids with cancer, tell them, don’t quit … I serve God.”

Egg dropper with a chopper for Easter show stopper

The Christian Post reports on a North Carolina Easter egg hunt by Element Church which will feature 20 000 eggs being dropped from a helicopter.

Expected to draw between 2000 and 2500 attendees the event will not be a secular occasion.

Element Church pastor Richard Hayden said, “We pray for salvation to take place and for those in attendance to understand the love of God through the presentation of the Gospel.”

Explaining the mystery behind Easter history

The New Daily provides a handy list of Easter dates and the history and tradition behind them. You may know your stuff about Good Friday and Palm Sunday but what about Maundy Thursday and the Feast of Ascension?

Former addict helps others see the light at Shalom House

ABC News reports on how former drug-dealing, gun-running ice addict Peter Lyndon-James turned his life around when he became a Christian. He’s now running Shalom House near Perth, a faith-based drug rehabilitation centre which doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to expectations.

“It’s my way or the highway,” says Peter. “You’re here to change your life. Change your life or bugger off.”