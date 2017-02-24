Friday’s religion wrap

The Journey team selects stories that got us talking this week. This will be the last religion wrap until mid-March.

Anti-Trump nightmare: Melania dares to care about Lord’s prayer

Fox News reports on the social media hysteria surrounding First Lady Melania Trump’s decision to open a political rally with the Lord’s prayer.

While the crowd at the Florida rally enthusiastically received the prayer, anti-Trump social media users were less kind, mocking Christianity, the First Lady’s accent and the fact that she read it from a sheet.

Thou shalt not worship false idols

Relevant features an opinion piece exploring the dangers of idolising Christian celebrities and how the social media celebrity culture is consuming the Christian world.

Written by Christian blogger Kallie Garrett, the article insists we cannot follow the gospels of well-known online Christians; we must follow the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Facebook ≠ Faithbook?

LifeSiteNews reports on a Christian mother’s Facebook experience having content removed for quoting biblical passages about homosexuality. Elizabeth Johnston uploaded content to her 70 000 followers arguing that the Bible condemns homosexuality citing Old and New Testament passages but Facebook removed it. When she re-uploaded it, Facebook again removed it and suspended access to her page.

“The post Facebook deleted included no name-calling, no threats and no harassment. It was intellectual discussion and commentary on the Bible,” says Johnston.

Teacher’s online spite after church invite

The Christian Post reports on an unfolding investigation into an atheist teacher’s Facebook post against students who invited her to church. Florida teacher Susan Creamer used the term “cretins” to describe students who have been inviting her to church, leaving flyers for church events in the classroom and saying “God bless you!” after a student sneezes.

School policy forbids teachers from criticising students in person or on web pages.