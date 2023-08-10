Embracing a Mission-Driven Approach – Jillian Ross, Supply Pastor at St Paul’s Uniting Stafford

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator

St. Paul’s Uniting Church in the suburb of Stafford is a congregation that seeks to worship, connect, and serve. They are a diverse and inclusive group of people who value relationships and embrace the challenges of the modern world, guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The church is embracing a mission-driven approach to be more relevant and engaging to the community, according to Jillian Ross, the Supply Pastor at the church. “We need to be out in the community more,” she said, “but how do we do that, and what does that look like?”

The catalyst for the change was declining numbers and an aging congregation. Financial constraints and the need for volunteers are the biggest challenges the church faces in making its new ideas happen. However, Jill believes that focusing on engaging with young people is essential and can help benefit the faith of all ages.

Jill discussed ways the church is exploring new ideas, such as working with Morton Rivers Presbytery through their ‘Reimagine’ initiative. “We’re probably at the beginning of ‘reimagining’,” she said. “The one thing we have implemented is a monthly Morning Tea Church. We are currently part of one of the councils working with Morton Rivers Presbytery to take us through a reimagining process, which we’re right at the beginning of.”

However, Jill believes that focusing on engaging with young people is essential and can help benefit the faith of all ages. "It's been a long time coming," she said, "and COVID has accelerated the need for change."

The church is also calling a new minister who can help with the reimagining process. They have seen positive changes from congregation members stepping up to lead worship and Bible studies.

Change can be challenging but essential in meeting the community’s needs and effectively communicating the church’s message. Jill’s insight on the church’s progress is valuable for those seeking to understand why churches should adapt to changing times.

