Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday: Promoting Multicultural Engagement in Congregations

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator

A discussion with Rev Louisa Yu, Chairperson of Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group and member of Assembly ‘Being a Multicultural Church Panel’

During a recent dialogue with Reverend Louisa Yu, the Queensland Synod Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group Chairperson and a member of Assembly’s ‘Being a Multicultural Church Panel’, she expressed her excitement regarding Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday. The purpose of the conversation was to highlight the importance of this occasion and inspire other congregations to take part.

Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday, scheduled for July 16 this year (and the third Sunday of July each year), is a Sunday which the 16th National Assembly of the Uniting Church in Australia resolved to set aside and dedicate to promote intercultural engagement within congregations and faith communities. It serves as a reminder for all to celebrate and appreciate the diversity within their congregations and communities.

In Queensland, Rev Louisa emphasised that Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday is not the only event of its kind but rather a part of the broader initiative similar to her work with the Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group. Rev Louisa explained, “We are learning from the Assembly. They are the ones taking the lead on this initiative. I am part of that Assembly, being the Multicultural Church Circle – serving as a panel member. It’s crucial to recognise the significance of embracing diversity and working together towards fostering intercultural relationships and unity in our church.”

The event encourages congregations to claim the day and create unique ways of celebrating and engaging with different cultures. Rev Louisa urged congregations not to rely solely on pre-prepared liturgy provided by the Assembly but to think creatively and develop their initiatives. “When congregations participate in Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday, it becomes an opportunity to connect with neighbours and learn about different cultures. It’s about inviting people in and creating a welcoming atmosphere,” she explained. Rev Louisa’s insights remind us that the path towards intercultural understanding and harmony requires effort and an open heart. By actively participating in Intercultural Neighbouring Day and other similar initiatives, faith communities can positively impact their neighbourhoods and demonstrate the values of inclusivity, respect, and love.

Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday can take various forms depending on the preferences and resources of each congregation. Rev Louisa shared some ideas that faith communities can explore, such as hosting a multicultural morning tea, organising a community dinner with dishes representing different cultures, or arranging an International Soup Day, given that it was winter, to share diverse culinary traditions. “The possibilities are endless. The main goal is to invite people, not just for conversation, but to get to know who gathers in our buildings, out there in our neighbourhood, and to foster fellowship,” Rev Louisa emphasised. “With so many things happening, it’s easy to lose sight of the mandate for the Uniting Church to be multicultural. Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday reminds us to go beyond our comfort zones and actively engage with neighbouring cultures.”

Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday is a call to action for congregations to embrace diversity, connect with their neighbours, and celebrate the beauty of different cultures. It invites us to step out of our comfort zones, engage in meaningful conversations, and build lasting relationships. As we prepare for this significant event, let us heed Rev Louisa’s words and remember that the true essence of being a multicultural church lies in our collective efforts to reach out, learn, and grow together. Rev Yu explains how she views Intercultural Neighbouring Day and why it is relevant for congregations across different cultures. “In essence, the main objective is to inspire individual religious groups or even the synod to undertake actions that foster connections with our neighbours and promote understanding of diverse cultures. The Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday presents congregations with a chance to embody unity, diversity, and love. We should embrace this opportunity to overcome divisions, embrace and appreciate our differences, and create a dynamic blend of cultures within our faith communities.”

Intercultural Neighbouring Sunday is a one-time event and a catalyst for ongoing efforts to embrace diversity, celebrate differences, and create inclusive communities. The importance of fostering a multicultural environment within faith communities cannot be overstated, as it aligns with the core values and mission of the Uniting Church. Rev Louisa’s passion for intercultural connection and active involvement in the Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group indicates the commitment required to promote unity and understanding among diverse congregations.