Uniting Church’s Pentecost Sunday Combined Service: A Celebration of Unity and Cultural Diversity

By Andrew McKaysmith, Office of the Synod Writer and Content Creator.

The Pentecost Sunday Combined Service, organised by the Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group (MCCRG), promises to be a momentous occasion in the Uniting Church’s calendar. This eagerly anticipated event brings together churches and members from diverse, multicultural communities who gather to commemorate their shared faith and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Reverend David Kim, acting Chair of the MCCRG and Pastor at Morningside Uniting Church, shed light on the significance of the Pentecost Sunday Combined Service and what it represents to those involved. He highlighted the unique opportunity it provides for migrant churches, particularly those from Korean, Tongan, Samoan, and Fijian backgrounds, to step forward and be acknowledged within the broader church community. Reverend Kim expressed, “It’s a good opportunity for them to let others know who they are and where they’re from and how they worship.”

The Pentecost Sunday service serves as a platform for these churches to express their distinct identities, share their rich cultural heritage, and showcase their worship practices. By welcoming members from diverse cultural backgrounds, the service encourages them to exhibit their vibrant traditions and customs, fostering a more profound understanding among attendees of their backgrounds and origins.

Reverend Kim underscored the significance of this year’s Pentecost Sunday service, which will feature a particular guest preacher, a representative from the Korean National Conference. The involvement of esteemed speakers like the National Conference chairperson demonstrates the Uniting Church’s commitment to inclusivity and promoting intercultural dialogue.

Reverend Kim’s journey leading up to his current role serves as a testament to the global nature of the Uniting Church. Originally from Korea, he ministered in the United States before relocating to Australia in 2006. Reverend Kim’s marriage to his Korean-Australian wife was pivotal in his decision to settle in Australia and join the Uniting Church, where he now serves as a reverend in the Morningside congregation.

When asked about his challenges in his role, Reverend Kim emphasised the need to increase participation and engagement within the multicultural reference group. He expressed his desire to encourage more individuals to get involved and cultivate a sense of belonging, particularly for second and third-generations from multicultural backgrounds. “It’s important to create a safe space where young people can step forward and actively participate in church activities and leadership roles,” he stressed.

Reverend Kim also acknowledged the generation gap within the Uniting Church, with younger members often feeling there are limited opportunities for their involvement in church leadership. “The preservation of traditional services sometimes hinders the creation of an open environment where the younger generation can contribute and shape the church’s future,” he noted.

The Pentecost Sunday Combined Service is a powerful symbol of unity and diversity within the Uniting Church. By uniting different cultural communities, this event provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate their unique identities and foster mutual understanding. Moreover, it serves as a chance to bridge the generation gap and ensure that the church remains relevant and inclusive for all its members. As the Uniting Church continues to navigate the challenges of the modern world, events like the Pentecost Sunday service reaffirm its steadfast commitment to embracing multiculturalism and creating a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds.