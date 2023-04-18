Join Blue Care Sunday: Celebrate 70 years of faithful Service

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content creator.

Blue Care Sunday is a special day to reflect on the origin of Blue Care. It honours the story of the Rev Arthur Preston, superintendent minister of the West End Methodist Mission and Sister Olive Crombie, the first nurse for the Blue Nursing Service in 1953.

The Blue Care Sunday service is happening soon. Join us to celebrate the staff, volunteers, carers, and community; continue to celebrate 70 years of faithful service to the community.

Participating in Blue Care Sunday means helping transform communities and promoting compassionate care, inclusivity, and dignity for all individuals. Resources and support, including informative articles, engaging activities, and powerful stories of impact, are available for hosts to ensure meaningful events. A PowerPoint resource for Sunday service is available here, with an expanded Word document with even more resources available for Liturgy available here.

“Blue Care Sunday is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to promote kindness, empathy, and social responsibility as our call as the Church,” said Rev. Dr Adam McIntosh, UnitingCare’s Associate Director of Mission: Pastoral Care.

“We believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in need and contribute to a just and more caring society.”

Blue Care Sunday is an opportunity to take action and be part of a larger movement focused on making a positive impact and transforming communities. Whether organizing a community event, volunteering, or raising awareness, every contribution counts. Blue Care Sunday is a chance to join like-minded individuals dedicated to making a difference in their communities.

“We encourage everyone not to miss the opportunity to be part of Blue Care Sunday,” said Adam. “Your participation can truly make a difference in the lives of those in need, and together, we can create a better and more caring society.”

Blue Care Sunday is a chance to contribute to the important work of Blue Care in enhancing the lives of vulnerable individuals and communities. Join them in making a positive impact by participating in Blue Care Sunday and being part of this meaningful movement.

Every dollar raised on Blue Care Sunday will carry care for older Australians and those who are vulnerable and alone into the future, ensuring that Sister Olive Crombie’s legacy continues to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Join the movement towards creating a brighter future for those in need.