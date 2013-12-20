About Journey

Journey is an award-winning monthly magazine published by the Uniting Church in Queensland since 1986. It explores issues of Christian faith, justice, community, culture and contemporary Australian life. In print form, Journey reaches around 30 000 readers from within and beyond the Uniting Church in Queensland. It is distributed to Uniting Churches throughout Queensland as well as our schools, hospitals, aged care facilities and other community services.

JourneyOnline provides an online and multi-media space both for the magazine and stories that are best suited to an online platform. JourneyOnline not only tells stories in words, but also in photo galleries, podcasts and video. With 1500 unique visitors a month, JourneyOnline is regularly updated with quality content on a range of topics.