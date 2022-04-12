Lay preacher gets equipped at Trinity College

Vicki McPherson describes herself as a ‘lifelong learner’, but when she was looking to be better equipped for the challenge of lay preaching, she wasn’t sure where to begin her enquiries.

Trinity College Queensland came to Vicki’s radar after faculty members Dr John Fredericks and Dr Rachel Krohn visited her church at Samford as guest preachers.

“They opened my eyes to the calibre of staff at Trinity College,” Vicki said. “When Rachel promoted an Open Evening, I felt convicted that Trinity could be what I was looking for.”

Vicki attended the Open Evening, not sure what to expect.

“What I experienced was a window into a culture of generosity and dedication to the word of God – honest answers to hard questions!” she said. “It was obvious that Trinity was a tertiary community unlike any other I have ever been part of. It didn’t take me long to recognise I could fit in. It was just a matter of figuring out what course to enrol in!”

With the help of the college Registrar, Vicki settled on a part-time Graduate Diploma of Divinity and began her study in March 2022.

“I am so pleased I came to the Open Evening,” she said. “From day one at Trinity, I have experienced a Christ-focused environment which is all about the students.”

Trinity’s Open Evening takes place on Monday, May 23, from 7 – 9 pm. Register at bit.ly/trinityopen