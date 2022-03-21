Home > Agency News > Trinity College Queensland Graduates Six Students

Trinity College Queensland Graduates Six Students

Six students received their awards from Trinity College Queensland at our Graduation 2022 on Friday 11 March, including one who achieved a High Distinction for her Masters Thesis. College faculty and the family and friends of graduates joined them for the ceremony and celebration.

College graduate Namila Davui gave a heartfelt address in which he told the audience that the nerves he felt before the weekly Greek quizzes at Trinity easily surpassed the nerves he felt as an athlete, playing football for the national Fiji team. “Through every class and subject, my confidence in God, and not myself, has gone through the roof!” he said.

Principal Paul Jones says: “Graduation is one of the best nights of the year in the life of the college community, as students reap the benefits of their hard work. When we welcome them to Trinity on their first day, they’re often unsure about what’s ahead. When we farewell them at graduation, we celebrate a journey of growth, learning, and change.”



