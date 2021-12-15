UnitingCare Queensland’s Connect 100 program up and running

Designed to help strengthen connections with Uniting Church congregations throughout Queensland, Connect 100 builds on UnitingCare’s commitment to sharing in mission as part of the Uniting Church family. Scott Guyatt writes.

Connect 100 projects are already underway in Redcliffe, Central Queensland and Elanora, with further concepts currently being developed right across the state.

Local projects are designed to foster collaboration in serving our communities, provide care and support for UnitingCare staff and volunteers, and innovation in driving our shared mission and vision for the church in Queensland communities.

“We have been delighted by the response of congregations to the Connect 100 initiative,” says UnitingCare Queensland’s Associate Director of Mission Rev Peter Armstrong. “We’ve had productive conversations throughout the state, with more than 20 local partnerships at various stages of development, and look forward to bringing more and more partnerships on-line throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Peter highlights the openness of congregational and presbytery leaders to considering ways Connect 100 will contribute to worship, witness and service in local communities: “We’ve felt so welcome at presbytery and church council meetings across the state, and it has been exciting to see the energy and ideas flow when we explore the idea of Connect 100 partnerships.”

Kemeri Lievano is engaged in a new Connect 100 partnership with Elanora Uniting Church on the Gold Coast and sees the Spirit at work in connecting Elanora Uniting Church with UnitingCare’s services in the neighbourhood. “Connect 100 is all about the God opportunities for shared mission between the church and her agencies,” says Kemeri. “It is all about finding the work that the Spirit is inviting us into as we connect our faith and our good works across our wider church.

“I am blessed to be part of this generation of the church with such a rich heritage behind us and I am challenged to respond to the Spirit’s invitation for this season: to pray for, to nurture and encourage the mission of God in all our agencies.”

For more information on Connect 100, including potential partnerships in your community, contact Connect 100 Coordinator Scott Guyatt at connect100@ucareqld.com.au.