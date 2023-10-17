A Commitment to Fundraising: Jason Salway

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod writer and content creator.

Jays Café stalwart Jason Salway is a committed philanthropist, amassing a noteworthy contribution exceeding $27,000 since 2010.

Jason’s father fought against prostate cancer and ultimately lost his battle to melanoma. In tribute to his father’s memory, Jason created a fundraising page through the Melanoma Institute Australia and actively participates in the Melanoma March, a walk committed to advancing melanoma research.

Jason said he is passionate about men’s health.

“I’ve been raising money for charity for a while, and it’s now an expectation from people,” he said. “Also, I’ve personally confronted mental health challenges, so I’m keen to make a difference.”

Throughout November, Jason’s charitable deeds are benefiting Movember. The initiative possesses a core mission – raising awareness and funding for issues pertinent to men’s health, notably prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

In addition to Jays Café, Jason manages Raymont College’s kitchen and Synod catering. He bakes Mo-shaped biscuits to sell during Movember, which are popular, and he collects bottles and cans for the Containers for Change program.

Jason’s advice for those contemplating fundraising involvement is to select a cause that resonates with their values and interests.

“The first year I participated in fundraising, I didn’t have high expectations, but I thought I should give it a crack,” he said. I ended up raising $600 though. It made me think what I could do.”

In FY20, over 4.34 million Aussie taxpayers made up around 29% of all tax-filings tax-deductible donations, according to the digital fundraising platform GiveNow.

Jason generously shares his fundraising talents with a diverse range of worthwhile charities, and he’s even found a way to seamlessly merge his passion for football into the mix.

“This year, I did the Push-Up Challenge and the Walk for Awareness,” he said. “And I’ve volunteered several times at Broncos games for the Mental Awareness Foundation.”

Click here to donate to Jason’s Movember campaign.