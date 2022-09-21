A spotlight on Pimpama Uniting Church Op Shop

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

When Lismore was devastated by floods earlier this year, Pimpama Uniting Church Op Shop was one of many community groups that lent a hand.

Many people were facing overwhelming devastation and loss and were forced to abandon their homes in the Northern New South Wales city as waters peaked at a record 14.4 metres.

Distressed local and government agencies pleaded for assistance, which is when Yvonne Nockolds and the Pimpama Uniting Church Op Shop team became involved.

“We gave a lot to people in need through the Lismore floods,” she said.

“We have never had to ask for donations; people have always just come and donated everything we’ve got here.”

Located alongside the historic Pimpama Uniting Church (est 1880), the Op Shop serves a growing population encroaching on the vast canefields of Norwell and Woongoolba.

The Op Shop’s prominent location adjacent to the Pacific Motorway means Yvonne serves plenty of customers.

“We sell clothes, antiques and glassware. We’ve got an impressive selection of bric-à-brac, even things for the garden such as plants.”

“The location is great, but many people know about us through word of mouth too.”

The Gold Coast is experiencing a rental crisis, with many families paying beyond their means in a market with the steepest rent rises of any region in Australia.

The pressure on families to put a roof over their heads has led to a squeeze on their goods and services budget.

“Our prices are very reasonable, we get feedback from people in need, and we give 10% of what we make to (outreach service provider) Rosies,” Yvonne said.

Pimpama Uniting Church Op Shop is open twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 am – 3 pm; if you want to donate or help, you can reach Yvonne on 0409 542 222.