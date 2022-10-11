Barnabas House remains an institution of the Synod.

During this past year, the Office of the Synod has been slowly assuming landlord and site management responsibility for Barnabas House. Barnabas House, previously managed by a volunteer Committee, is a residential dwelling in Brisbane that provides accommodation and care services for four people living with disabilities. All the current residents have come to Barnabas House through a connection with Oxley Uniting Church.

The “Barnabas Ministry” was founded by the late Rev Ed and Mrs Olive Smith in the early 1990s to establish a Christian home for their disabled son and others like him. Olive Smith (nee Crombie) was the very first “Blue Nurse” (Blue Care).

Following changes to the external operating environment, such as the introduction of NDIS and, more recently, COVID, the Committee approached the Synod to commence the conversation regarding the handover of landlord responsibilities.

At Oxley Uniting Church, we recently celebrated and thanked the volunteer Committee of Barnabas House. This celebration brought together the Barnabas residents, their families, UnitingCare Community Carers, The Moderator, other Synod employees, and the Oxley congregation.