Book review – Metanoia: How God Radically Transforms People, Churches, and Organizations From the Inside Out

Book review by Rev Anneli Sinkko MPhil

Metanoia – How God Radically Transforms People, Churches, and Organizations From the Inside Out by Alan Hirsch with Rob Kelly

In Metanoia, the familiar scene is placed before us: the church has arrived at a turning point; in order to survive, she needs to change. The world we live in is in a mess: social unrest, political unease, a pandemic that changed us all, natural disasters and never-ending wars. As far as the churches are concerned – we all know the diminishing attendance numbers and lack of missionary enthusiasm. We all know we need revival! The church truly finds herself in a place where radical transformation is needed.

This book, Metanoia, aims to solve the problems facing the churches worldwide.

Using the etymological tools, the authors concentrate on a koine Greek word μετάνοια, which is unfortunately translated to English with the word ‘repentance’, which is incorrect. The correct translation would be ‘changing one’s mind’

Another word they use to support their argument is κρῐ́σῐς which in most New Testament versions is translated as ‘verdict’ or ‘judgment’. It is a matter of interest that in Classical Greek κρῐ́σῐς is indeed translated as ‘turning point’ but not so in koine Greek. However, if we are faced with the ‘verdict’ on our own behaviour, it may lead us to a ‘turning point’; and to a positive μετάνοια event.

Metanoia, when properly understood, is a radical transformation or changing one’s mind – starting anew. The authors claim that most of the believers and Christians communities are stuck in a rut of unfruitful traditions. What we have seems to be more cherished than what we could have – if only we dare!

To use the old saying: we do not dare to let go and let God.

It is like we put Jesus in our own devotional box and take Him out only when we need Him! [This is my own reflection.]

The entire book Metanoia calls us to change within, hear the Spirit, and open our hearts to the call of God, who still, even today, asks us to listen to His Son [Mk 9:7].

This is not a book for the faint-hearted. It has so much information – it is like the authors had this urgency to convince us all of the importance of their message; as far as I am concerned – they succeeded.

I must say that ‘Metanoia’ as a book is almost too much for an old person like me – it needs better eyes and perhaps a more receptive mind than mine.

Metanoia needs to be read with concentration and time, but in the end, it is worth reading and, perhaps, worth putting into practice.

I highly recommend this book.