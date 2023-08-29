Burleigh Village Uniting Church marks centenary milestone with special service and unveiling of time capsule

By Andrew McKaysmith, Writer and Content Creator.

Burleigh Village Uniting Church marked a century of mission, worship, and faith this August with a special service and an unveiling of a time capsule.

The commemoration kicked off with a worship service featuring a message from the church pastor and a performance by the kids in the congregation. This was followed by a praise service, complete with hymns, and all attendees were welcomed to partake in a shared lunch and witness the contents of the time capsule.

According to Congregation Secretary Lauren Pate, the capsule’s survival was almost in doubt.

“The capsule was buried in our front yard 25 years ago, and in preparation for the centenary celebration, we dug it up,” Lauren recounted.

“It was very soggy. Most of the contents were waterlogged. However, we managed to salvage a VHS tape and an audio cassette, and we sent them off to a company that could digitise them.”

Clive Eyre, a former minister, addressed the congregation during the 75th-anniversary celebration, recordings of which were found in the time capsule. He also graced the centenary festivity, which included a collection of memorabilia and an art display by the seniors’ group.

In the spirit of the occasion, the congregation had the chance to voice their aspirations and hopes for the church’s future. Lauren noted that these contributions spanned the generational spectrum, ranging from the youngest members to the most senior attendees, some of whom could trace their family history back to the church’s early days.

“One member shared the story of her father, who used to ride his bike down along the beach from Southport,” Lauren recounted. “Her family has also been actively engaged with the church; it’s a remarkable legacy.”

To get involved with the worship or community activities, contact Burleigh Village Uniting Church here.