Christian leadership – David Strachan

By Vanessa Griffiths, Fundraising Support Manager, Church Enterprise Development.

David Strachan is a student at Raymont Residential College and in his second year of studies. In 2021 he was the recipient of the Christ Family Christian Leadership Scholarship. He grew up in a small town in New South Wales and went to the local high school. He started studying theology but was not quite ready for a Christian leadership role until he found Raymont.

“I did not realise at the time that being the recipient of this scholarship would start me on the path of my role as a Christian leader. Leadership for me is about walking daily with Jesus, having fellowship with others, and having a community around you that share your values,” David says. “I help lead the Friday night Fellowship with our Chaplain Fernando; we have a revival night, bible study and worship group. A group of us also attend NewLife services.”

“Raymont is a small, tight-knit multi-cultural community which is different from the other big residences. You get to know people, and you can reach out to them when they need it most,” he adds. “My generation is all about authenticity and moral values – if they can see that you demonstrate those values in your own life, they will connect with you.”

Stuart Christ, Raymont Principal, says, “We really value all our leaders at the College as they provide support and guidance to all the students through their time at Raymont. David has really excelled in his leadership, and I continue to watch him grow, which makes me very proud”.

David speaks clearly of his leadership path and hope for the future. “Jesus was an excellent example of good leadership, and Jesus’ leadership style was very different from the world’s perspective. The world saw leaders as those with power and influence, and Jesus saw leaders as those with character and a serving heart. My dream is to one day to plant a church and then use my teaching skills to inform the next generation of Christian leaders”.