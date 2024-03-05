Home > Features > Discover Alex Park: The Ideal Conference and Camp Facility on the Sunshine Coast

Discover Alex Park: The Ideal Conference and Camp Facility on the Sunshine Coast

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator, with content supplied by the Wild Hive team

Alex Park is a conference and camp facility amongst the rainforest in the heart of the Sunshine Coast, near the beach at Alexandra Headland.

For generations of Queenslanders, Alex Park has been instrumental in creating lasting memories through school camps, family holidays, outdoor adventures, and corporate events.

The inaugural gathering at Alex Park was hosted for The Presbyterian Young People’s Fellowship Association in 1933, with their first Easter Camp held at what was then known as Alexandra Hostel.

During the Second World War, the Army utilised the site, and in 1945, Queensland Presbyterian Camps acquired it. They transformed it into a training centre for youth workers and leaders, organised camps, a holiday centre, and a rest haven for those seeking respite. Since then, Alex Park has remained steadfast in upholding this vision.

Danny Salzke, the General Manager of Alex Park, said that the founders’ choice to build a church-owned facility underscores their dedication to nurturing unity and inclusivity.

“It was established with the purpose, and we are carrying forward the tradition of providing a retreat space devoted to Christian fellowship,” he said. “The outdoor bush chapel serves as a reminder, keeping us linked to the founder’s original vision.”

Among the many groups that have recently experienced the benefits of Alex Park’s ministry of fellowship is Uniting Early Learning (UEL).

Belinda Briggs, UEL’s General Manager, said the facilities suited their needs.

“The location offered an atmosphere that allowed our team to disconnect from their daily routines, providing them with the opportunity to reflect while engaging in conference activities,” she said.

Examples of other events hosted by Alex Park include Moreton Rivers Presbytery’s Easter Madness, characterised by one attendee as ‘faith, friends, and fun!’; the Synod in Session conference, the largest annual gathering of ministry agents in the state; and Family Camp, an event tailored for families to partake in enjoyable activities.

Mr Salzke said that community outreach is central to the facility’s mission.

“Community groups of all persuasions are encouraged to explore whether Alex Park can fulfil their needs,” he stated. “We are here to assist!”

To learn more about Alex Park and its Ministry of Connection, visit www.alexpark.com.au or reach out directly at info@alexpark.com.au.

All images courtesy of Wild Hive Team with permission from schools, agencies and the Synod. 

