Dostana Group’s Unforgettable Journey to India this November

Prepare for an extraordinary adventure as the Dostana Group invites you to join their much-anticipated visit to India in November. Prepare to immerse yourself in this incredible country’s vibrant and captivating lifestyle, where the chaos and enthusiasm will leave you breathless (earplugs recommended!). Discover breathtaking landscapes, forge lasting friendships, and witness ministry like never before.

Our journey begins in the enchanting Amritsar Diocese of the Church of North India. We’ll be visiting the Diocesan Girls’ Hostel, a remarkable project supported by Dostana and other initiatives in neighbouring villages managed by Uniting World in partnership with the local church. Explore the bustling city of Amritsar before venturing to the picturesque region of Srinagar in Kashmir. Marvel at the beauty surrounding Srinagar, and prepare for encounters with CNI churches, schools, and the possibility of heartwarming homestays.

Based on flight availability, the proposed trip is scheduled from Monday, October 30th, to Friday, November 18th, 2023. For an estimated cost of approximately $3500, which includes airfare, transfers, accommodation, and meals, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is within reach.

The incredible adventure starts on October 30th, departing from Australia and arriving in Delhi. From there, we’ll travel to Amritsar on October 31st to visit the hostel and projects. On November 5th, we’ll attend Sunday services in Amritsar before embarking on a journey to Srinagar on November 6th. Explore CNI churches and schools on November 7th, and enjoy the possibility of homestays on November 8th. Prepare to discover the wonders of Gulmarg on November 9th and embark on thrilling day trips on November 10th. Experience the magic of Pahalgam on November 11th and participate in Sunday services in Srinagar on November 12th. Travel from Srinagar to Delhi on November 13th, followed by an overnight train journey to Agra on November 14th. Witness the magnificence of the Taj Mahal at sunrise on November 15th and explore the sights and sounds of Delhi on November 16th. Depart Delhi on November 17th and arrive back in Australia on November 18th.

Please note that the trip’s start date can be adjusted within the first week, from Monday to Wednesday, based on flight availability.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey to India with the Dostana Group. Pack your bags, prepare your senses, and get ready for an experience of a lifetime. Stay tuned for further updates and details on how to secure your spot.

For more information, contact info@dostana.org.au