From Blocks to Beauty: The heart of woodworking thrives at Elanora’s Carpenters Workshop

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator

The Carpenters Workshop at Elanora is a community collective affiliated with the Elanora Uniting Church, welcoming both men and women who enjoy collaborative woodworking.

Kevin Stanley is a seasoned instructor who was a teacher and carpenter before retiring. He guides and mentors the members in transforming wooden blocks into household essentials.

“I get a lot of personal satisfaction from seeing people create things,” Kevin said. “Their creations are bound only by their creativity and the tools we provide.”

With ten lathes on offer, the woodworking community is comprised of locals, as well as members from Elanora Uniting Church. They gather from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with up to 35 regular attendees ranging from 18 to 90 years old.

Kevin said there’s an even split between male and female participants, with many ladies gravitating towards carvings and crafting items as presents.

“When we start people off, we give them a breadboard project,” he said. “It helps get them used to using the hardware and machines in the workshop before they can graduate to more complicated offerings.”

The Workshop has a rich history spanning approximately thirty years. They caught the attention of Australian Woodworker magazine, which is running an article due for publication soon.

The Carpenter’s Workshop is looking for new members and skilled volunteer instructors. They’ve had to part with three seasoned instructors in the past few years. They’re eager to expand their team and welcome individuals keen on mastering woodworking.

Go to their Facebook page to learn more.