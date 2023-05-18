God’s Big Story – What is my role? What is my purpose? Why am I here?

By Jess Pinkerton, Families Pastor, Emmanuel Uniting Church and Mission Engagement – Children, Youth and Families, Queensland Synod Office

Maybe someone has asked you these questions when they’ve been struggling. Maybe you’ve asked yourself these questions in a moment of crisis. Maybe you’ve uttered these under your breath a few times today…?

Three somewhat simple yet universal questions that everyone has asked at some point in their lives. But seemingly, finding the answers isn’t always easy or as straightforward as we’d like.

I am so glad that we have the bible, 66 books full of stories of God’s people, to help. Stories of faithful, broken, cursed, blessed, fruitful, and barren people that we can read about and learn from to help us answer these questions. In the Bible, I see stories of people from all walks of life; real people with real struggles who, in their own many unique ways, were called, equipped, blessed, and used to bring about transformation and restoration for all kinds of people as they discovered “why they were here”.

When I read the stories of God’s people, I often see myself in their shoes. Like Moses when he says, “But I can’t speak well enough, Lord”. I remember all the times that I felt like I couldn’t speak or write well enough either. I am comforted, though, when I read that God told Moses, “I will help you with what to say” (Exodus 4:10-12) and hear God telling me the same.

I see myself in Martha, busy and focused on her list of preparations but also distracted and worried about all the things that need to be done, and think, “Oh yeah, I hear you, Martha; I could do with some help around here too”. Then when I read Jesus’ gentle reminder that “few things are needed – or indeed only one” (Luke 10:41), I try to be a bit more like Mary and rest in Jesus too.

And many times in my life, I have felt completely out of my depth, doing things that I didn’t think I was skilled or equipped or capable or confident or even supposed to be doing at the time, and thinking, “Why am I even here – this isn’t even my Job!” But I stand up, was brave, speak out and do what was required at the time, and when I look back, I realise that in those moments, and more often than not, just like Esther, I was the right person, in the right place, at the right time “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14).

These stories of God’s people help me to see, grasp and understand who I am and what my purpose is in this world. And as I share these stories, and those around me share their own stories, we see better the ways that they all fit together and how we are all connected to God’s big Story and His mission that we are all called to participate in.

God’s Big Story has never changed, it was always His plan for us to be a part of it, and it’s important for us to tell these stories and how we see ourselves and each other in that story. I wonder what you are doing to share the stories of God’s people in your faith community.

The upcoming discipleship workshop focusing on the Here 2 Stay framework will offer some practical ideas to share God’s Big Story in your Faith community.

Why not get a few people together from your congregation and join us in person or online as we explore this discipleship framework and consider how it might help your congregation be one that helps grow lifelong followers of Jesus?

Here2Stay Workshop

WHEN: Sat 3 June

TIME: 9 am – 2 pm

VENUE: Samford Valley Community Church (44 Mt Glorious Rd, Samford): $25 p/p or Online Hub: Donation

CONTACT: Mia Blake adminsupport@mrpres.org.au; (07) 3366 0236

Exploring discipleship framework for life long faith. We encourage group attendance to workshop how this framework can be implemented in your context. This event will be run in person and online.

For more information, contact adminsupport@mrpres.org.au or register at https://bit.ly/H2SWorkshop.