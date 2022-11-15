“I couldn’t even touch my toes when I started” – Rev Catherine Solomon on the Everesting challenge for charity.

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

Rev Catherine Solomon from Elanora/Currumbin Valley Uniting Church is preparing to walk the equivalent of a trek to the summit of Mount Everest in the name of charity as part of the Everesting challenge.

The Everesting challenge is a simple yet gruelling concept; pick any climb anywhere in the world and repeat until, in this case, Rev Catherine’s Garmin satellite navigation indicates 8,848 vertical metres have been achieved.

The charity Rev Catherine selected is Girls’ Hostel ministry in Amritsar North India, and for every kilometre she treks, she will donate a dollar.

“Whatever else is donated on top of the $8,850 we’re giving to the hostel. I’m pleased that we have already received $3,100 from supporters through Uniting World and Dostana,” she said.

The location for the challenge is a property near Rev Catherine’s former placement, Blackall Range Uniting Church.

Commencing at a base on Obi Obi Creek, Rev Catherine said she would climb the 180 vertical metres to the Balmoral lookout 50 times.

“It’s a challenge, and for training, I had to get into a habit of regular exercise, actually training every day,” she said.

“I may have looked fit, although I wasn’t. I couldn’t even touch my toes when I started. I took some inspiration from members of my congregation who are fit and healthy and living long lives.”

The challenge must be completed within one activity, and COVID and a stomach bug conspired to limit how much training Rev Catherine could endure.

She said she had doubts, although she credits friends and faith for helping carry her through.

“I wouldn’t have recovered from being where I am physically and with energy, that’s all with God’s help,” Rev Catherine said.

“I’ve got family and friends that will do a lap or two with me or just stand at the top and cheer me on. My GP and physio will also be with me and doing a lap.

“As tough as it will be, I know participating in the challenge is good overall.”

https://donate.unitingworld.org.au/fundraisers/andrewsolomon/fundraise-for-uw