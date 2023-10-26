Martin Flores: A transition from aged care to In-Home Care

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

Martin Flores is an Educator based in Brisbane who transitioned into the field of In-Home Care after concluding his employment as an aged care worker.

He shared his experience highlighting a testing aspect of the aged care role.

“I found it really difficult when I had formed a friendship with many of the people in my care, and they pass away,” he said. “It’s part and parcel of the job, and you must get on your feet quickly. It was a cycle I knew that I couldn’t continue.”

A friend of Martin’s needed childcare support, and she recommended that he consider working with children.

“She helped me become an Educator,” he said. “I went through the process of becoming accredited and eventually started working with her family.”

One aspect of the role that Martin values is observing children’s growth and development as they mature.

He said that the most demanding aspect of the job is maintaining a consistent focus on the well-being of the children in his care.

“It’s not as easy as you might think, keeping yourself in check,” he said. “However, it is important that you remain the calm and adult presence around the children.”

For those contemplating a career change to become an In-Home Care Educator, Martin offered some advice.

“It’s the best thing I could’ve done for myself, and I couldn’t imagine returning to a life that only had adults ever again. If you’re looking for a change, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

