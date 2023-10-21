Moderators Induction: Friday, October 20

Albert St Uniting Church was packed to the rafters tonight to celebrate the commencement of the Synod, with the induction of Rev Bruce Moore as its new Moderator. Members of the 37th Synod were joined by the wider church community, by special guests, including Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeanette Young, Governor of Queensland, and by the friends and family of Rev Moore. Rev Moore was elected as Moderator during the 36th Synod in May 2022. He has most recently served as Director of Mission for UnitingCare Queensland, building on a wide range of earlier service in youth ministry, congregational contexts, and in community service. Rev Moore’s initial period as Moderator takes in the next three years.

Speaking during the service, Rev Moore reminded the church of its foundational commitment to seek continuing renewal and its determination to have God correct that which is erroneous in its life. “To be able to lead”, Rev Moore declared, “we have to know where we are and where we are going.” Describing the process and purpose of renewal as being fixed to our true north, Rev Moore called the church to a movement of prayer, quoting DL Moody in saying, “Every great movement of God can be traced back to a kneeling figure” and Matthew 5:1-16 with Jesus’ call for the church to be salt and light to a world in need of both.