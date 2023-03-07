NAPLAN results are in – TLC is the top-performing Secondary School in the region!

Based in the heart of the fast-growing North Lakes area of Brisbane, The Lakes college is a co-educational College campus and a vibrant and happy place with boundless opportunities. Catering for Prep to Year 12, The Lakes College is an independent school established in 2005, underpinned by the traditions and beliefs of the Uniting Church.

The Lakes College is the top-performing Secondary School in the 2022 NAPLAN, with an average result of 603.6. At The Lakes College, we believe in growing learners focused on achieving their personal best. Our view is one of excellence over perfection, so like athletes, our learners are encouraged to reach for their best inside and outside the classroom. If, as a College, our young people are focused on their individual PBs, we are lucky to reap the collective benefits of their strong results.

During some schools’ bolt-on’ NAPLAN preparation for their students, we build it into the curriculum, teaching, and learning framework. Through our rigorous learning programs and adherence to the Australian Curriculum, we ensure that our young people are in a good position to sit these tests. In addition to curriculum programs, we have some traditions that include the Writing Competition and the Spelling Bee that raise the literacy profile in the College, which is an excellent platform for celebrating the success of those students who achieve high results.

These exceptional results come from the work we all do every day at The Lakes College to provide a safe and engaging place of learning for our young people. From a Primary School perspective, we have heavily invested in our Walker Learning approach, which is well-researched and provides an excellent foundation for our early learners. Coupled with this, we are committed to a systematic approach to phonics, as again, we know this is at the core of successful student outcomes in the future. Like the Primary School, our Secondary School prides itself on excellence in teaching and learning. We build into our Lakes Learner’s critical and creative thinking to ensure that they can connect new information to what they already know and spark curiosity for what they don’t know yet. These traits help to build divergent, future-focused thinkers who continually strive for academic excellence. We will continue to offer a rich learning environment for all our students and look at new ways to improve even further.

Congratulations to all staff and students. These exceptional results come from the work we all do daily to provide a safe and engaging place of learning.