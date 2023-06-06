Queensland to Turn Blue for BlueCare: A Spectacular Display of Support

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

In a remarkable show of support and solidarity, various landmarks and assets across Queensland will be bathed in a beautiful blue hue on August 24, all in the name of BlueCare. However, it’s important to note that Brisbane will have its own special date, slated for August 10.

Brisbane will witness some of its most prominent landmarks transforming into stunning blue beacons. The Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge, Reddacliff Place sculptures by Donna Marcus, the architectural wall of Wickham Terrace Car Park, and the Breakfast Creek Bridge in Newstead are all set to be illuminated in a mesmerising shade of blue on August 10.

Townsville will join the initiative. The list of assets set to turn blue is equally impressive. The Wharton Reef Lighthouse, Victoria Bridge, George Roberts Bridge, Old Magistrates Court House, Flinders Square, Little Fletcher Bridge, and Central Park Boardwalk will all undergo a magical transformation, captivating the city’s residents and visitors alike.

Rockhampton, a city with a rich heritage, will also participate in the event. Riverside heritage buildings will be illuminated, casting a striking blue glow over the city and showcasing its historical significance.

The regional centres of Dalby and Chinchilla will also embrace the cause. The Dalby Corporate Building, located adjacent to the main highway and the sides of Charles Drew Bridge, will radiate a vibrant blue light. Additionally, the Warrego Highway, between the iconic Big Melon and the Chinchilla Visitor Information Centre, will be adorned with blue displays, further demonstrating the region’s support for BlueCare.

Fraser Coast, known for its scenic beauty, will grace the event through Maryborough City Hall, the Avenue of fig trees adjacent to Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay, and various fig trees along the Hervey Bay Esplanade, which will become radiant symbols of solidarity and compassion.

BlueCare, a leading provider of aged care, disability services and retirement living, is deeply moved by the overwhelming support received from the Queensland community. This display of unity and generosity is a testament to the profound impact BlueCare has made on the lives of individuals and families throughout Queensland.

Turning these assets into vibrant blue landmarks symbolises the commitment of the Queensland community to support and raise awareness for BlueCare’s mission. The initiative aims to honour the incredible work done by BlueCare and inspire others to contribute to the well-being and care of individuals in need.

As August approaches, anticipation grows. The sight of these cherished landmarks and assets bathed in a sea of blue will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression and serve as a reminder of the compassion and unity that thrives within the community.

Whether you find yourself in Brisbane, Townsville, Rockhampton, Dalby, Chinchilla, or Fraser Coast on the respective dates, be sure to witness this extraordinary display of support for BlueCare. It is a moment that will captivate the senses and inspire a continued commitment to caring for those in need.

BlueCare is celebrating 70 years of service; click here for more information.