“That’s what drove me to become a teacher” – Friday October 28, 2022 is World Teacher’s Day

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

World Teacher’s Day 2022 takes place on Wednesday, October 28; it’s an opportunity to celebrate and honour the tremendous work of those who are called to a vocation in teaching.

Uniting Early Learning is proud to have many outstanding teachers and educators in its ranks. Helping little hands as they discover the world takes patience and, as you’ll soon read, many years of dedication and study.

Emily Adams is a teacher and staff member at Uniting Early Learning Enoggera. She said she was drawn to education as she was fascinated by a child’s learning process and how they discover things.

“I always liked seeing how much children enjoy their playtime and how they acquire new skills,” she said.

“That’s what drove me to become a teacher.”

Emily holds a Bachelor of Education from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT). Although her journey to become a teacher started before many of her peers had settled on a career path.

She said she completed her Certificate III when she was still a school student, and after she graduated, she obtained a diploma.

“It’s interesting as I ended up working in childcare for a little while, and then I decided to do my bachelor’s through QUT,” she said.

“After a few semesters, I got pregnant, so I switched to learning online. After obtaining the degree, I did some relief teaching, and when my youngest was four, I went back to full-time work.”

A full-time opportunity came through a role at another centre which would eventually move under the umbrella of Uniting Early Learning; Aspley.

Emily switched from Aspley to Enoggera earlier this year, working alongside service director Kylie Dempsey and the team as they grow the community that was until recently known as Tiny Town.

Honouring the teaching profession through World Teacher’s Day is important to Emily. She said teachers were integral to the learning process as they are trained to pick up on what makes a child unique.

“Teachers are the scaffolding upon which a child can learn,” She said.

