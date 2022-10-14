“They have got such rich stories to tell”- International Day of Older Persons

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

International Day of Older Persons is an opportunity to honour their significant contribution to society and the fortitude of the elderly.

This year’s theme is ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’, appropriate given COVID-19 tested many as civil, social and cultural links experienced upheaval.

Blue Care Residential Aged Care Chaplain and Care and Wellbeing consultant Narelle Cramb has been with the organisation for five years. She said it was essential to acknowledge the International Day of Older Persons as a way to celebrate the ongoing contribution of the elderly.

“They have got such rich stories to tell. We can tap into their extraordinary knowledge, wisdom and experience,” she said.

In her role at Blue Care Bli Bli Aged Care Facility, Narelle has a hand in the care of a resident who is originally from Poland. The devout Catholic rarely parts with her bible and is an inspiration to the staff and residents.

“Two of her three children were born in a displaced persons camp, and she was pregnant whilst in a concentration camp. She has had a tough life. Her English is limited, and we do the best we can in communicating with her through the help of signing,” she said.

“She tells us that her faith in God got her through many difficulties, she is surrounded by family, and she is extraordinary.”

Blue Care offers many types of care and support, from aged care and nursing facilities to respite and community services.

As a chaplain and also care and wellbeing consultant, Narelle’s role means she offers support to people in care and those still living in their homes across the community.

“I help provide emotional and social care as well as spiritual well-being,” she said.

“That’s what I think is the diversity of what Blue Care is about, bringing care as support to homes, care facilities and into many different areas.”

International Day of Older Persons was celebrated on October 1, 2022, and is sanctioned by the United Nations.