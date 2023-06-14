Unity and Compassion Drive Efforts to Create a Lasting Impact in the Pine Rivers Community

By Andrew McKaysmith, Synod Writer and Content Creator.

In a heartwarming demonstration of compassion and unity, the devoted volunteers of Pine Rivers Uniting Church Emergency Relief (ER) have risen to the occasion, offering crucial resources and steadfast support to a growing number of struggling families. Among them, Jan and Chris stand out as remarkable members of this dedicated team, their relentless efforts and unwavering commitment shining through as they diligently address the needs of families navigating challenging circumstances.

Jan shares the incredible journey of the church, explaining, “The Frederick Marsden Youth Centre could not administer their grant, which was then passed to us, and we were able to purchase a substantial amount of food from local supermarkets. Then, by God’s grace, when that grant ran out, OzHarvest stepped in.”

While ER relies on OzHarvest to provide supplies, other community groups support the program by picking up the bread (Lions) and making single meals (YMCA). A shortage of truck drivers for Oz Harvest has disrupted supply on occasion, and we are consistently managing our volunteer supply. Food supply is also supported by fundraising and donations of money and goods.

The program’s success is not solely attributed to the efforts of the volunteers. It is made possible through collaboration and partnerships with local organisations, congregations, and community members. The church’s ability to raise funds, secure supplies, and expand its outreach demonstrates the collective power of a united community working towards a shared goal.

Over the years, the number of families seeking assistance at the church has steadily grown. Chris remarks, “We started with only a few families in 2003. Now, after 20 years, we are helping around 50 families on Fridays and between 20 and 35 families on Mondays, underscoring the urgent need for support within our community.”

Various circumstances lead families to turn to the church for help. Jan highlights a common challenge, “The rising cost of rent is a significant factor. One of our clients saw her rent increase from $520 to $650, and for individuals relying on benefits, there is little left after paying rent. She told us that someone suggested she find a cheaper place, but unfortunately, no cheaper options are available. The escalating cost of living and limited financial resources often force families into difficult choices, making the support from the church invaluable.”

At the core of the mission lies a commitment to providing non-judgmental support. Chris emphasises, “When people ask for food, we provide it, and when they request clothing, it’s freely given. There is no judgment involved.” This compassionate approach ensures that individuals and families feel embraced and appreciated as they seek assistance.

As Emergency Relief approaches its 21st anniversary, it stands as a shining example and testament to the transformative power of community support and resilience. Through the unwavering dedication of its volunteers, it serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring other communities to come together and address the needs of their neighbours. The church’s journey has been marked by the provision of essential care and support to an increasing number of families in need, ensuring that nobody in the community goes hungry or lacks vital resources.

The church’s ability to fulfil its mission relies on robust community partnerships and fundraising endeavours. Jan explains, “We raise money, and Chris here is highly skilled. We appeal to our congregation when we require specific items. By establishing alliances with local organisations and harnessing the support of our congregation, we can effectively meet the growing demand for assistance.”

To further underscore the impact of their work, it is crucial to delve into the volunteers’ experiences. These selfless individuals hail from diverse backgrounds and unite in their shared mission of serving others. They are not solely church members; they seek fellowship and fulfilment by assisting those in need. “As volunteers, we find a sense of purpose and connection as we work side by side, creating a supportive and nurturing environment akin to a big family. We gather for meals, share stories, and offer support and camaraderie to one another,” Jan expressed.

To expand its outreach and maximise its impact, the church has embraced the involvement of students pursuing their Certificate III in community service. These dedicated students contribute their time and efforts, gaining valuable practical experience while making a difference in the community. The impact of their work is evident, as Chris remarks, “We recently had three students volunteering with us. It benefits us and the students as they gain valuable experience and contribute to the cause.” This collaboration between the church and students provides essential support to those in need while nurturing the next generation of community service leaders.

In addition to providing food, the church extends its support by distributing scarves, beanies, and clothing donated by kind-hearted individuals. This act of kindness meets practical needs and instils a sense of belonging and worth among recipients and those who generously contribute. Chris adds, “When these good Samaritans donate goods for us to pass on to those in need, they experience a fulfilling sense of purpose. It sends a message to start small and reach out to your community so that you can make a difference. That’s exactly what’s happening here.” These simple acts of generosity resonate beyond material assistance, reminding individuals that they are valued members of the congregation and the community.

The message Chris and Jan want to convey on behalf of the church is that together, we can create a lasting difference in the lives of those in need, ensuring that no one is left behind in the face of adversity. This inspiring example of Pine Rivers Uniting Church’s dedication to serving the community is a testament to the power of individuals stepping up and responding to the call for help. “We hope to inspire others to extend a helping hand and positively impact their communities by highlighting these volunteers’ unwavering efforts and compassion.

In a world frequently characterised by division, Pine Rivers Uniting Church is a powerful example of how compassion and unity can transcend differences, eliminate obstacles, and bring about meaningful transformation. It motivates us to assess our communities, recognise areas requiring assistance, and actively aid those facing difficulties. By emulating the selfless dedication of volunteers such as Chris and Jan, we can play our part in creating a better tomorrow, where hunger and deprivation are things of the past. Collaboratively, we can construct communities that are fortified, adaptable, and committed to uplifting and enabling every person, thus ensuring a fair and promising future for all.