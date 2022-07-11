Heroes don’t always wear capes or leap buildings…

Beaudesert Uniting is a beautiful church nestled in the picturesque farming landscape of the Scenic Rim. These church buildings have created the backdrop for two amazing community projects – The Beaudesert Op Shop and Tracey’s Pantry, where unsung heroes connect and support the community through fellowship and practical help.

“Our Op shop started three years ago and was a success from the start. We have expanded as the years went on, and now we have two areas that store our stock. Our volunteers are our lifeblood. They are so dedicated and caring when it comes to the community. They are a listening ear when people need it most,” said Kelly Laing, Op Shop Manager.

“Tracey’s Pantry is another community initiative we are hugely proud of. We provide meals, dry goods and basic toiletries to around 20 families weekly. We have many single parents doing it tough and some older members of the community that we help regularly. The local businesses are amazing in donating fruit, vegetables, bread and toiletries. The caravan park also provides tents and caravans for people experiencing homelessness. The Food Bank provides ready meals, which we couple with donations from local businesses, creating a family parcel. The program is about working together to help those who need us the most.

Judy is our coordinator and founder of Tracey’s Pantry. The program is dedicated to Judy’s daughter, who left a legacy behind of a freezer that started the journey of Tracey’s Pantry. Now we honour her memory every time we hand out a food parcel,” said Peter Venz, Chairman of the Church Council.

“Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-12