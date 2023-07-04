Embracing Vulnerability: A Pathway to Spiritual Awakening and Transformation

By Nicole Gregory – Principal of The Lakes College.

In this earthly life, we walk around blind to much of the world. While many of us are blessed to have all our senses, it isn’t until one or more of them are compromised that we become more in tune with both the light and the darkness surrounding us.

When I imagine standing in Saul’s shoes on the road to Damascus, blinded to the world he’s known, I feel an overwhelming sense of vulnerability, a lack of control, and totally disorientated. I can imagine a sense of fear of the unknown consuming me. Yet when we hear stories of people who have lost different senses, it appears that their remaining senses are heightened, assisting them to navigate life in a different and sometimes more productive way.

In this scripture of transformational change, Saul’s initial deficit becomes an opportunity for what appears to be a spiritual awakening. Having his sight removed challenged his bias, causing him to rest in senses not quite as honed. Saul’s undernourished spiritual self was forced into action as Jesus challenged his current paradigm. Physical sight is removed for inner sight to evolve.

God knows that sometimes revelation only comes to us when our world is turned upside down. Disoriented, vulnerable and lacking control becomes the place where Jesus is waiting for us to find him. Our own Damascus moment, where God’s paradigm shift happens, because our vulnerability meets the work of the Holy Spirit. Saul transformed into Paul through God’s Grace.

17 So Ananias went and found Saul. He laid his hands on him and said, “Brother Saul, the Lord Jesus, who appeared to you on the road, has sent me so that you might regain your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit.” 18 Instantly, something like scales fell from Saul’s eyes, and he regained his sight. Then he got up and was baptized. 19 Afterward, he ate some food and regained his strength.

Acts 9:17-19 (NLT)

We need to ask ourselves daily, where is the place of vulnerability God is trying to meet me today.

Blessings