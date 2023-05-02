Encounters with Jesus – building faith that is Here2Stay

By Paul Wetzig, Project Officer – Discipleship.

It’s not often you get to carry a cross through the streets of Brisbane on a cool, rainy morning as a family. In fact it’s only once a year for us. For the last few years we’ve made it part of our Good Friday practice to join West End Uniting Church in a combined churches Stations of the Cross walk through the streets of West End. As we walk, we stop to reflect on Jesus’ journey and suffering on the way to his death and pray for places and spaces in our world where that same suffering is evident today.

For us as a family, finding ways to encounter Jesus, to connect his life, suffering, death and resurrection with our world and our time is vital. It reminds us that Jesus invitation is not just to believe in him but to actually follow him, to live a life that reflects God’s transformative love in the world; to live a life that creates space and opportunity for others to encounter Jesus.

For our kids it also invites them into that space with us. A space to discover who Jesus is and why his life matters today, as much as it did 2000 years ago. It creates a space for them to ask how their lives can embrace an represent a love deep and strong enough to sacrifice everything for others.

And so we continue to return to West End on Good Friday, come rain or shine, to encounter Jesus in our ordinary world; to be reminded that it is a living Jesus we encounter who transforms us and through us, transforms the world.

This idea of providing spaces that enable us to encounter Jesus, is one of the key pieces of the Here2Stay discipleship framework that will be explored at the upcoming Moreton Rivers Presbyter Here2Stay Discipleship workshop on Saturday, 3 June.

Why not get a few people together from your congregation and join us in person, or online, as we explore this discipleship framework and consider how it might help your congregation be one that fashions lifelong followers of Jesus.

For more information contact adminsupport@mrpres.org.au or register at https://bit.ly/H2SWorkshop