International Womens Day – Wednesday, March 8

International Women’s Day is an important event that (UCA tagged) is celebrating this year with a showcase of some of the incredible women who work within our services and teams and men who actively advocate and empower their female colleagues to achieve great things. We recognise that empowering women is essential for building stronger organisations and communities as we strive to foster a culture of Better Together.
See what each team member has to say about the day!
Sunanta Hoklang is the cook at Raymont Kitchen, and she had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” Equality means more than creating laws and procedures. The struggle is won in the hearts and minds in the work and community, where it really counts. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” A successful woman is one who builds a strong foundation with the bricks others have tossed to her. Happy Women’s Day!
Kevin Bai is a Portfolio Manager and he had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” Embracing equity at work and in the community starts with prompting an equity mindset and actively advocating and working for fair and just systems and structures.
Yolanda Borucki is the Head of Operations at Uniting Early Learning, and she had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” I strive to make sure that everyone has a platform to voice their thoughts and views. Also being aware of unconscious bias ensures all decisions made are equitable and fair. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the significant achievements that women are making and have made to society
Heather den Houting is the General Secretary of the Queensland Synod, and she had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” A rich and diverse community offers us all we need to do the work we are called to do. Let’s create a platform for courage and innovation in the workplace and hold the invitation out to those who are ready to participate. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” The signs and symbols of appropriate gender representation in our community cannot be underestimated. Rather than move IWD into an institutional cohort, let’s reclaim a spirit designed to break open that which inhibits any expression of womanhood.
Benoni Henderson is the Assistant Manager at Alexandra Park Conference Centre, and she had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” Ensuring that the right person for the role is hired regardless of gender, race or religion. Give all of the team a voice. I manage a few community pages and actively promote events that prioritise diverse groups. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” It is a day to acknowledge how much harder it has been as a Woman to be recognised for achievement in the workplace (especially in the corporate world) and push to achieve better wage equality
Pooja Gupta is the People & Culture Business Partner with People Culture and Learning, and she had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” I feel included when I make decisions within the community that make a difference to at least one person I know or may affect in a positive way. Equity for me in a workplace is when my ideas, suggestions and opinions matter and are taken into consideration. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” If I am being honest, International Women’s Day is just another day for me, as I truly believe you don’t need a specific day to celebrate/ recognise women on just one specific day. It is the recognition, respect and admiration for every woman in everyday life, in an everyday role
Peter Cranna is the Executive Director, Strategic Resources and Assurance, and he had the following things to say about International Women’s Day: “How do you Embrace Equity at work and in the community?” Treat all people with respect, remembering they are made in the image of God and all have worth and contributions to make. “What does International Women’s Day mean to you?” A day where I deliberately challenge myself and honestly ask whether I am taking all opportunities to recognise and acknowledge the women I connect with. And then make sure I do.