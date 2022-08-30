Prayer – In honour of World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation, September 1st.

World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation is honoured annually on September 1st. Tiny Town Child Care Centre and Kindergarten children have drawn on bunting flags that are now proudly displayed in the service. Each flag represents a leaf that contains something special the children selected, thanking God for all his creations!

Dear God,

Thank you for our Creation.

Thank you for the beautiful flowers and rain,

Thank you for the sun and big watermelons,

Thank you for rainbows and bees,

Thank you for people and our environment.

Please help us to take care of our creation.

Help us to look after the plants and flowers,

Help us to recycle and put our rubbish in the bin,

Help us to remember not to use too much soap and water when washing our hands,

Please help us to look after each other and our world.

Amen.

Prayer by the Tiny Town Child Care Centre and Kindergarten children and Jessica Pinkerton, Mission Integration Project Officer – Uniting Early Learning.

