From Slavery to Promise

By Pastor Donna Muston, Rural Mission Ministry agent for the Presbytery of Central Queensland.
Numbers 13:
Moses was a great leader – we know that, but the wisdom of his leadership comes only from his deep relationship with God. In the Book of Numbers, starting in chapter 13, the time had now come for Moses to send a party of leaders from each of the twelve tribes to explore what life might be like in the land of Canaan – the land that God was gifting to them.
So after 40 days of scouting out the land, their reports were overflowing with accounts of just how good this land was. The only trouble was, while the land was great, the current occupants of Canaan posed a problem; they were fierce, huge giants – there was no way the Israelites could take them on! Two of the leaders – Joshua and Caleb, spoke out against the other 10, firm in their belief that the Israelites were up to the task. Of course, uproar resulted, causing Moses yet again to call on God to be merciful.
The story of the Israelites being held back by fear is perhaps something that we may identify with. Throughout this story of being so close to the promise yet still at a distance, Moses continued to be in prayerful, honest conversation with God.
The rescue from slavery
the taste of freedom.
Promise ahead
amid
murmurings of unease
as they remembered.
–
The Lord speaks.
Someone is listening
Moses – ever faithful
holds fast
to the promise.
–
Listening,
Moses sends out
leaders
from ancestral tribes.
Out where?
into the promise
of land
of home
of a place to belong
to have enough
more than enough.
–
And we?
What is our Egypt?
What are our bonds?
What is our unease?
–
And your promise Lord,
is it so different?
Freedom.
Belonging.
Enough.
More than enough.
–
We listen.
A place of many rooms, Lord?
Your promise
is not just for me
for my tribe
but also
for those from
the east, west, north, south.
–
So,
how will they know?
–
I, Lord?
I’m not Moses
I haven’t heard you in the burning bush
I’m not Caleb or Joshua
Courageous in the speaking
brandishing the
absurd notion
– it can be done!
–
But, you Lord,
in the stillness,
in the whispering of the silence,
have called me,
have called us,
do send me,
do send us.
–
And so
Into Your promise
of all we are now
all we could be,
we step out.
Somewhat shakily,
With eyes fixed on you.
–
For in you,
our trust is found.
For you are
with us
behind us
beside us
before us
for us
for those we do not yet know.
–
Your holy people.
Now
and
forever more. Amen