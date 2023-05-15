Temporary Displacement: Reflections on Being Lost and Finding Purpose

By Doug Foster, Ministry Agent Coordinator.

Have you ever been lost? I have on a few occasions, but the fact I can write this indicates that this lostness was not permanent. Instead of lost, I call it “temporarily displaced”.

Jonah reminds us that we can be temporarily displaced from faithfully following God in one of two ways.

Firstly, we can end up in the wrong place, either by choice or accident, far away from where God wants us to be. Just the other day, we were exploring parts of the city. We had a map to follow, but instead, we decided to follow a group of people we assumed were heading our way. Our short stroll turned into a marathon walk. We ignored the clear directions provided. It seems directions were very clear for Jonah, but he chose to ignore them and head another way. A near catastrophe for him and his companions. Thanks to God’s persistence, it was only a temporary displacement.

Secondly, we can end up in the right place physically, but mentally or emotionally (spiritually), we are somewhere else entirely. Jonah was physically dragged to Nineveh, but he had no intention of carrying through the purpose for which he was sent. His focus was on his own fear and prejudice. He was where he was meant to be, but it seemed like a failed mission. Again, thanks to God’s persistence, it was only a temporary displacement.

Are we in the place God wants us to be? Are we doing what God wants us to do? If not, the Good News of Jesus is that it can be just a temporary displacement.

God bless.