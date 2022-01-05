Youth perspectives on the church from those that don’t attend

An informal discussion around the BBQ between Rev Craig Mischewski and six young people (with little connection to the church) provided a wealth of insight into the church, its messaging and how it might engage younger people who are warm to the concepts and actions of the Christian faith. Rev Craig Mischewski writes.



It was Sunday after church and I dropped around to a share house where I met with six folk in their twenties to chew the fat and ask a few questions about religion and the church.

None of them went to church—two had been involved with the church in their younger years, two had been exposed to the Christian message through Sunday school and family members, and two had no real experience of church.

So we gathered around beers and BBQ, and began to chat. I asked them a series of questions about the role of religion in society, specifically if they thought religion had a part to play in society. The answers were thoughtful and insightful. One bloke said that he felt religion provided a cohesive framework for morality, a kind of agreement that held society together, most agreed and thought that religion was important for a healthy society.

The point was raised then about the difference between healthy religion and unhealthy religion. The general consensus was that religion that is powerful and controlling tended to be unhealthy and given to abuse, but religion that served the needs of the people was good and made a positive contribution to society. It was at this point that one of the woman there offered up an insight: she said she had explored different beliefs, particularly Buddhism, and the beliefs she formed played a part in her well-being but it was when those beliefs became faith that they became most transformational. It was through faith that she had a sense of connectivity to the divine, the entire cosmos and all creation, in that she found a framework deal with life and all its complexities.

We then spoke more specifically about the church and the Christian message. Most agreed that the church has and does play a positive role in society through its community service and through teaching the message of Jesus. There are exceptions to this though and they were around the abuses that the church has perpetuated such a sexual abuse, but one issue that was raised was church power and wealth. There was a collective agreement that the church should not be a business with the apparent aim of generating wealth and gaining power, some said that they couldn’t see how a wealthy church could be promoting the message of Jesus. It was obvious at that point that they had an understanding of the message of Jesus, and it had nothing to do with power, wealth or privilege. So we started talking about the churches’ message, they raised, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, “Forgive your enemies”, among a few, so I got the impression that they did have some understanding of the message.

It was then that I asked if they were interested in hearing the message and they said they were. So I explained simply that our message was that our past and present life don’t have to define us, that through an intimate and experiential relationship with God we can have a a partnership with God and together we can write our own destiny. I explained who Jesus is and that Jesus has completely identified with our humanity and taken our pain, sadness and failings and dealt with them and through this relationship with Jesus we can know liberation. I explained that the church was a collective of folk who had had this experience and were committed to sharing this message with the world and committed to working together so others could experience that liberty.

I then asked for feedback about the message, and there was an agreement that it was a good and important message; then one person made a very important point and that was the message should be descriptive not prescriptive. I asked what she meant by this. She said that part of her understanding of the church is that it was prescriptive, that is, it was focused on telling people how to live, who’s right and who was wrong, who was in and who was out, she couldn’t see how that had anything to do with the message. She went on to say that the message was descriptive, it described a relationship, not a set of rules. Others then offered up some thoughts about this—they said that they thought that there should be freedom from rules so that people could explore that relationship and the role of the church was to facilitate that process, not to direct it. Some were saying that the church has been way too rule-based and in so doing had isolated folk from the experience of faith.

I asked them how the church then might best position itself to share the message. There was agreement that the church needs many doors into its life—services at 9am Sunday morning as the primary point of engagement just don’t cut it. They thought that the church should find creative points of engagement and there was some talk about how this happens already through programs like Red Frogs and other outreaches. I got the impression that they were talking about the church doing more than acts of service, it sounded like they were talking about ways that the message of Jesus teaching could be shared. During the conversation something was confirmed to me and that wasthese folk, those who we call millennials, were not ambivalent to the message of the church at all, they saw it as valuable and important to social well-being. But, and an important “but”, I felt they were clear in saying that they believed that other messages of hope and purpose were very valuable as well, and this including other religious belief systems.

I hope that I haven’t given the impression that for this group of adults the Christian message held an exclusive right to truth and life, because I don’t belief this is the case; I think it would be true to say that for most present that the message of the church is a great message but it is a great message among other great messages. There certainly was agreement that whatever the message was it had to coexist with science and current learning and understanding. They pretty much said that any belief system that was ignorant of the sciences was out of step with what they thought a healthy belief system should look like.

At the end of the discussion I thanked them for their honest, frank and insightful dialogue and I promised them I would write the conversation up and give it to them to read. I jumped in my troop carrier and as I sat there waiting for the air conditioning to cool the car I had the distinct impression that I had just had a deep faith conversation. These young adults were in no way averse to religion or the message of the church, and they could make a clear distinction between a message that described relationship with God rather than a message that prescribed a set of rules to live by. They had shared with me that they knew the difference between mere belief and deep seated faith and they had told me that they believed faith was important.

So why are we not seeing more of these young people in our churches? They answered that for me, they don’t want to be locked into an institution, with its rules and regulations. What they want is something much more organic and relational, something that is porous at the sides, that is multi faceted and has many creative points in which to engage. What they want is ecclesia, a gathering of folk on a journey of exploration where together they can discern what it means to have these intimate, experiential relationship with God and to see whether the teaching of Jesus can play into in their lives and the world around them. I think that what they want is a church that encourages them to pick up beliefs, explore them and see if it turns in to faith. I think they want a church that doesn’t freak out when they try new things and new understandings on their journey to faith.

For those of us formed in the institutional model this is very scary, how will they know what to believe and how will they know how to act? Second Corinthians 3:17 says this: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” Jesus’ first sermon was about liberty, about freedom and John teaches that the Spirit will come to guide us in to truth. Given that these themes are throughout the Scriptures why should we be worried about creating a space for people to explore belief and faith that is descriptive rather than prescriptive? Surely the Spirit of God can work with open hearts and open minds to lead them to heavenly insight and understanding; it may not look like our insight and understanding but if it produces the fruit of the Spirit, love, kindness and faithfulness [etc.] then it must be a good thing. History has shown us that when champions of the faith supported by a radical minority create these spaces then the message of the church grows exponentially. I also know from history that this model allows for a kind of chaos of belief and action, but that’s the story of the church, finding meaning and purpose in the midst of chaos and growing in spite of it.

As I reflect on this encounter I remember the last question I asked, “Why were they willing to engage in this conversation with me?” One young woman said it was because she felt I had no agenda, I wasn’t trying to convert them, it was obvious to her that I was there to listen learn and share, that there was respect and mutuality about the conversation. This gave me hope—I hope we can talk more and explore more together, I hope that our conversation will add a little to their own exploration and journey and I hope what I learned from them can be helpful for the rest of the church. So I would encourage you, go to those who don’t identify with the church, be curious and engage them in a respectful manner opening up mutual sharing together.

Rev Craig Mischewski

Rev Craig Mischewski is the Minister at St Lukes Weipa and Mapoon.