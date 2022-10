Advent and Christmas Materials – JOIN US ON THE JOURNEY TO JOY!

The Project Plenty Discipleship working group are creating Advent & Christmas Resources to help Churches share the Joy of Christmas with their congregations and the wider community. The resources will include themes and ideas for worship, community and congregational reflections and studies, and materials to help families connect with and countdown to Christmas.

The 2022 Advent and Christmas website is now available.