After the flood

While the title might suggest a reflection on Noah and the great flood unfortunately today I am writing about something a bit closer to home. As we mop up after the flooding that stretched from Maryborough through the southeast and as far west as Moonie and Chinchilla right through Northern NSW, we pause and remember those who lost their lives, lost their homes, their possessions, and with it their hope. I visited a couple of sites on Friday and found churches and their members getting involved in their communities, offering sustenance and a shoulder to lean on, cry on. I was reminded of the passage from Matthew 25:31-46 in particular these verses 37 Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? 38 And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you, or naked and gave you clothing? 39 And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’ 40 And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family,[g] you did it to me.’

As the people of God, we are called to reach out to all those who are hurting, hungry and homeless. We are called because when we offer assistance to the least of these we serve our God.

For those congregations on the frontline engaging, with the hungry, the thirsty those who have lost all clothing and possessions I thank you that you are seeking out our God and offering assistance. For those who cannot be involved please take up the option to donate through the Synod Disaster Relief Fund and continue to pray for all our neighbors in distress.

Loving God, be with those who have lost much and feel hopeless and helpless, be with those who stretch out their hands to offer your hope, your peace, and your love; for when we do so we offer our lives in service to you.

Amen

God Bless

Andrew

Rev Andrew Gunton is the Moderator, the spiritual head and the main spokesperson for the Uniting Church in Queensland.