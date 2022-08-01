Discipleship working group Book Club

Have you ever considered a community of faith being run in a tattoo parlour, a dog park or even a knitting group?

The Discipleship working group recently came across a book suggesting just those possibilities. “The 21st Century Christian – following Jesus where life happens” by Michael Moynagh and Michael Beck comes to us from the Fresh Expressions movement in the UK and US.

Exploring a straightforward framework, the Authors provide numerous examples of how being disciples of Jesus (those who connect with God, fellow followers of the way of Jesus and those who lovingly respond to the broader world) has resulted in vibrant faith communities being created within the many and varied places where their life is lived, including tattoo parlours, dog parks and park running events.

These books are now being utilised by congregations and presbyteries throughout the Synod, along with accompanying study guides and sermon outlines, to explore how our commitment to living the way of Jesus can result in helping others come together in community to do the same.

Copies of the book and accompanying resources are available for loan from the Synod Office or Uniting Care Connect100. If you’d like to access them, we’d love you to get in touch with Paul Wetzig at paul.wetzig@ucaqld.com.au, who is also happy to support you in the use of the material. We’d also love to put you in touch with others who might be exploring this material in your area to enable you to share learnings and ideas.

If you want to become more involved in the Discipleship working group or any aspect of Plenty, contact us at projectplenty@ucaqld.com.au