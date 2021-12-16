Queensland Synod celebrating success in winning grants!

Christmas has come early—excellent stewardship has resulted in nine congregations winning nine grants over the last month. Journey reports.

Five Volunteer Grants were awarded by the Department of Social Services, Community Hub under the “Volunteer Grants 2021 program”. These grants recognise the vital contribution that volunteers bring to enriching our communities and serve as a big thank you to all the volunteers across the Synod, who do an invaluable job and form the backbone of the church.

The congregations awarded the grants were Logan Central Multicultural Uniting Church, Chermside Kedron Community Church, Bulimba Uniting Church, Morayfield Community Uniting Church and Redcliffe Uniting Church.

In addition to the Volunteer Grants, several congregations have successfully won four Solar Grants. The Solar Grants were awarded by the Australian Government under the “Powering Communities Program”, and will go towards installing solar panels. This initiative will save on future power bills. The congregations awarded these grants were Redcliffe Uniting Church, Mudgeeraba Uniting Church, Beaudesert District Uniting Church and Toowong Uniting Church.

2022 could be your year for grants! Vanessa Griffiths has recently been recruited within the Office of the Synod as Fundraising Support Manager. She will create awareness of new grant opportunities, support congregations through their grants submission journey and celebrate grant successes!

If you would like to hear more about new grant opportunities as they come up, please email vanessa.griffiths@ucaqld.com.au.