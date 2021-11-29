Shiela and the kids turn trash into treasure at Uniting Education Family Day Care and In Home Care

A $25 voucher from Reverse Garbage was up for grabs when Uniting Education Family Day Care ran a competition to help raise awareness of Recycling Week. Andrew McKaysmith reports.

The competition sought recycling ideas and projects from the service’s educators, staff, and children. The entries were then placed into a draw, and Shiela Buckell emerged as the lucky winner after her name was plucked from among the many great suggestions.

Shiela and the children turned empty milk formula tins into creatively coloured pots for plants that could soon become a special Christmas present for their families.

With ambitions for even bigger projects on the horizon, Shiela said the children have now set their sights on turning a huge cardboard box into a Christmas tree.

Uniting Education Family Day Care plan on creating and sharing a visual resource with their community of the many remarkable recycling projects and ideas that emerged through the competition.