Summary of 3 August 2023 Synod Standing Committee Meeting

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meet once monthly on the first Thursday of the month. The August meeting was held virtually and reduced to two hours. We will return to normal face-to-face for our 7 September meeting.

Announcements of Appointment(s) to Synod Governing Bodies and Entities:

The SSC approved the following appointment:

Dr Somporn Branjerdpron was appointed a member of the Multi Cross-Cultural Reference Group for a three (3) year term.

The following members were reappointed to the Synod Committee for Discipline under Regulation 5.7.1 for a three (3) year term:

Rev Keren Seto Rev Janice Whyte Rev Lynette (Lyn) Burden Mr Ian Park; and Rev Heather Allison

Mr Ian Park was reappointed as Convenor of the Synod Committee for Discipline, under Regulation 5.7.1(d), for a three (3) year term.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.