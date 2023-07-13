Summary of 6 July 2023 Synod Standing Committee Meeting

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meet once monthly on the first Thursday of the month.

The SSC further discussed the 2023-24 budget and received a key presentation from Rev Kathryn Behan on the successful delivery of the Plentiful Leadership Mentoring Program.

Update from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator inducted Rev. Aunty Roberta Stanley as the new Chairperson of Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) Regional Council Chair. Rev Stanley is the first indigenous woman to take on this role, and it was a grand celebration of the work of the UAICC in Queensland. The Rev Heather den Houting, General Secretary and the Moderator-Elect, Rev Bruce Moore, were in attendance.

The Synod Office hosted the Moderator’s Convocation on the 14 -15 June at the Wesley Hospital with approximately 65 ministry agents in attendance. The theme is ‘Fit Your Own Oxygen Mask First’, engaging in the well-being of ministry agents. The feedback was very positive.

The Trans-Tasman General Secretary’s retreat was held at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat from 5-9 June. The discussion included ensuring the operations of the national church were aligned and lessons to be learned from our partner churches in New Zealand. Other focus topics were to ensure a unified and robust engagement process around ACT2, the National Redress Scheme and the best manner to support other Synods across Australia.

Queensland Disaster Chaplaincy Network (QDCN)

The SSC considered and approved Synod to formally be a member of the QDCN. Rev Dr Peter Armstrong will initially represent the Synod. Before this, the Synod had been involved in informal discussions. Now is an opportune time to formalise our governance structure to ensure appropriate oversight and membership in this vital work.

Announcements of Appointment(s) to Synod Governing Bodies and Entities

Under Regulation 5.5.1, the following people have been re-appointed to the Synod Committee for Counselling for a term of three (3) years from 6 July 2023 to 5 July 2026:

Rev Diane Bos

Ms Fiona Patterson

Mrs Jenny Noble

Mr Bruce Binnie

Rev Douglas Foster.

Under Regulation 5.6.4, the following people have been re-appointed to the Synod Sexual Misconduct and Complaints Committee for a term of three (3) years from 6 July 2023 to 5 July 2026:

Rev Robert (Bob) Miles

Rev Diane Bos

Ms Lauris Clarke.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.