Summary of the June 2023 Synod Standing Committee Meeting

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meet once monthly on the first Thursday of the month.

The agenda included the presentation of the Synod budget in preparation for the new financial year and an update on the various review projects underway. The SSC also heard presentations from ACT2, the Audit Risk Committee (ARC) and the Business Development Unit (BDU).

Update from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator attended the Queensland Regional Council meeting of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) and the confirmation of the election of Rev Roberta Stanley with a commissioning service to be held on 27 June 2023.

The Synod Office hosted over thirty office bearers across Queensland Presbyteries on 19 and 20 May. Over twenty-eight Synod staff participated in engagement activities. A session was held on Saturday for a deeper dive into governance in meetings.

The Synod Covenanting Group sponsored a storytelling project to record both first nations and other covenanting supporters telling their stories of covenanting and their importance to them. This was launched on 26 May at Wesley House in Brisbane CBD.

The General Secretary provided an update on staffing movements in the Synod office, including the new appointment of the General Manager of Uniting Early Learning.

The SSC was provided with an update from the General Secretary on Synod’s response to cyber incidents and assurances the Synod office is not impacted but is keeping a close eye on developments as they unfold via the media.

The Synod Better Together Awards were held in May. Congratulations to all staff.

Announcements of Appointment(s) to Synod Governing Bodies and Entities:

Reappointment of Ms Peggy Chigeza as member of the Multi-Cross Cultural Reference Group for a three-year term from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2026.

as member of the for a three-year term from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2026. Appointment of Mr Steve Eltis as a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a three-year term from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2026.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.