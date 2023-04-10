Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – April 2023

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meet once monthly on the first Thursday of the month. This meeting was shortened to allow members to participate in Maundy Thursday.

Update from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator attended a number of meetings, including the Presbytery Meeting of Bremer Brisbane, Queensland Community Alliance and UnitingCare Queensland Board Meeting. The Moderator led the opening worship of the Central Queensland Presbytery on Friday, March 11, at Barcaldine.

The General Secretary hosted an International Women’s Day event at the Synod office and attended the Raymont College Commencement Dinner. A number of recruitment activities for key synod positions are in the process of finalization. Along with the Moderator, the General Secretary also attended Central Queensland Presbytery and the UnitingCare Queensland Board meeting.

Announcements of Appointment(s) to Synod Governing Bodies and Entities:

Re-appointment of Mr Nigel Fairbairn to the Uniting Education Schools and Colleges (UESC) Commission for a three-year term to 6 April 2026. Mr Fairbairn was also appointed Chairperson of the UESC for the same term.

The SSC extends congratulations to Ms Margaret Berry as Chairperson to the Presbytery and Methodist Schools Association. The SSC also extends its thanks and well wishes to Mr Peter Barker as outgoing PMSA Chairperson.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.