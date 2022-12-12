Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – December 2022

Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – 1 December 2022

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) met for the final time in 2022.

The first meeting for 2023 will be held in February 2023. Over December 2022 to January 2023 period, the SSC has appointed an executive decision-making body (comprised of four SSC members) to ensure any decision-making required across this period is attended to.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator hosted the meeting of Presbytery Chairs on Wednesday, November 30. It was an opportunity to meet directly with the Synod Office to collaborate, share ideas and concerns and connect with three new presbyteries chairs.

The Moderator presented St Stephens church Toowoomba to present a moderator’s medal to Margaret Green and celebrated with them in their service.

The General Secretary attended various key stakeholder engagement and collaboration meetings, including the General Secretaries gathering and Assembly Synod Committee meeting. The General Secretary attended the Frontier Services Bush Chaplains gathering. There are 4 Bush Chaplains across the Synod. A key outcome was to clarification around the shared and diverse responsibilities of Presbyteries and Synods, the Frontier Services Board and the activities of the Chaplains themselves.

Policy & Governance

The SSC reviewed and endorsed a number of policies across legal, complaints handling and risk. The Synod’s risk appetite statement is planned to undergo a holistic review in 2023.

Appointments to boards, committees and commissions

The SSC considered and endorsed the following appointments & reappointments in accordance with respective entity governing documents and Queensland Synod by-laws: