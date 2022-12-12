Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – December 2022

Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – 1 December 2022
The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) met for the final time in 2022.
The first meeting for 2023 will be held in February 2023. Over December 2022 to January 2023 period, the SSC has appointed an executive decision-making body (comprised of four SSC members) to ensure any decision-making required across this period is attended to.
Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary
The Moderator hosted the meeting of Presbytery Chairs on Wednesday, November 30. It was an opportunity to meet directly with the Synod Office to collaborate, share ideas and concerns and connect with three new presbyteries chairs.
The Moderator presented St Stephens church Toowoomba to present a moderator’s medal to Margaret Green and celebrated with them in their service.
The General Secretary attended various key stakeholder engagement and collaboration meetings, including the General Secretaries gathering and Assembly Synod Committee meeting. The General Secretary attended the Frontier Services Bush Chaplains gathering. There are 4 Bush Chaplains across the Synod. A key outcome was to clarification around the shared and diverse responsibilities of Presbyteries and Synods, the Frontier Services Board and the activities of the Chaplains themselves.
Policy & Governance
The SSC reviewed and endorsed a number of policies across legal, complaints handling and risk. The Synod’s risk appetite statement is planned to undergo a holistic review in 2023.
Appointments to boards, committees and commissions
The SSC considered and endorsed the following appointments & reappointments in accordance with respective entity governing documents and Queensland Synod by-laws:
- Ms Margaret Goody to the Uniting Education Schools and Colleges Commission for a period from 2 December 2022 to 1 December 2025
- Ms Justine Cain be reappointed to the UnitingCare Queensland Board for a second term, for a period of 3 years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- that Ms Alison Quinn be reappointed to the UnitingCare Queensland Board for a second term, for a period of 3 years from 1 March 2023 to 28 February 2025
- Ms Sherree Halliwell be reappointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Mr Chris Grover be reappointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Ms Elizabeth Baker be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Dr Daniel Pampuch be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Mr Lee Poole be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Dr Jessa Rogers be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Mr David Rose be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Mr Mark Townend AM be appointed to the Wesley Mission Queensland Board for a term of three years from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025
- Ms Kate Hands to the Finance Investment and Property Board (Queensland Synod) for a term of three years from 29 November 2022 to 30 November 2025.
- Mr Hayden Gaffel was re-appointed to the Finance Investment and Property Board (Queensland Synod for a term of three years, from 17 May 2022 to 16 May 2025