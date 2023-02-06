Summary Synod Standing Committee Update – February 2023

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meets on the first Thursday of every month.

Updates from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator presented the Moderator’s Medal to Heather Opekar of Victoria Point and shared it in the celebration.

The Moderator also spoke at Rev. Ray Thompson’s funeral; he was the eighth Moderator of the

Qld Synod, before which he served in the church in South Africa, the Uniting Church in Victoria and worked as an evangelism and discipleship coordinator for the Qld Synod.

The Moderator also attended several engagements in the ecumenical wider community at the heads of Church on 7 December 2022, Governors Christmas Reception and Aunty Jean Phillips Christmas Lunch in Goodna. It was a privilege to be part of the unveiling of the memorial gardens dedicated to those who the church has abused and to offer again a heartfelt apology to those survivors of child sexual abuse who joined us on Friday, 16 December 2022, for the opening of the memorial gardens at the front of the Synod office building.

Updates to SSC membership

The SSC farewelled Mr Paul Newman, whose term concluded on 1 December 2022. The SSC acknowledges the immense contribution of expertise and time to the work of the Synod. Mr Newman also resigned from the position of Chair of Wesley Mission Queensland (WMQ) Board.

In January 2023, SSC welcomed Ms Elaine Rae elected to the SSC via her appointment as Chair of the WMQ Board.

Appointments to boards, committees and commissions

The SSC considered and endorsed the following appointment:

Dr Jameson Ross to the position of Lecturer in New Testament & Early Church at Trinity College Queensland.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the church’s mission is gratefully acknowledged.