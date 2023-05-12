Synod Standing Commitee update May 2023

The Synod Standing Committee (SSC) meet once monthly on the first Thursday of the month.

The agenda included an update of the Synod budget in preparation for the new financial year and an update on the various review projects underway.

Update from the Moderator and General Secretary

The Moderator attended a national gathering of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) with over forty (40) delegates. It as the first time since 2018 due to COVID restrictions. Rev Roberta Stanley was elected as Queensland Regional Chair to the UAICC. We give thanks for her leadership.

The Moderator also attended a Moderators and Presidents gathering in Sydney to discuss key issues facing the Church on a national level.

The General Secretary provided an update on the recruitment of key Synod Office positions across the Board for Christian Formation and the Mission Engagement and Uniting Early Learning Teams.

Announcements of Appointment(s) to Synod Governing Bodies and Entities:

Re-appointment of Dr Marilyn Healy to the Audit and Risk Committee for a three-year term from 6 June 2022 to 5 June 2025.

to the Audit and Risk Committee for a three-year term from 6 June 2022 to 5 June 2025. Appointment of Philippa Ferrant-Smith to the Audit and Risk Committee for a two-year term to 6 June 2025.

to the Audit and Risk Committee for a two-year term to 6 June 2025. Appointment of Dr Rev Linda Hamill to the Board of Christian Formation from a three-year term to 5 May 2026.

to the Board of Christian Formation from a three-year term to 5 May 2026. Appointment of Ms Sharon Baker to the Board of Christian Formation from a three-year term to 5 May 2026.

to the Board of Christian Formation from a three-year term to 5 May 2026. Re-appointment of Mr Andrew Soloman to the Dostana Board for a three-year term to 28 May 2026.

to the Dostana Board for a three-year term to 28 May 2026. Re-appointment of Dr Anita Monro to the Dostana Board for a three-year term to 28 May 2026.

Congratulations to those who received extensions or nominations to positions within several Synod boards, commissions, and committees. The ongoing service of these members to the mission of the church is gratefully acknowledged.